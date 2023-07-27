College Football Futures Odds and Analysis: Clemson are Rightful Favorites to Win ACC by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we gear up for the next college football campaign, the conversations around future forecasts are intensifying. Today, let’s focus on the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), where the Clemson Tigers emerge as the pre-eminent favorites to win it at +150.

The Tigers’ recent record speaks for itself. A dominant force in the ACC, their body of work in recent years is truly impressive. They concluded the previous season with a 9-0 record against ACC opponents, outscoring them by an average of 17.5 points per game. Since 2014, their track record against conference teams is a staggering 73-7 straight up.

Their home turf, known as Death Valley, has been virtually impregnable. Since 2015, they have a stunning 52-2 record at home. The lone loss last year came at the hands of their SEC cross-town rivals and Spencer Rattler-led South Carolina.

The Tigers have had a particular hold over the Florida State Seminoles, with a two-year winning streak where they’ve won by an average of 22.5 points per game. When these two teams meet again in Death Valley in late September, Clemson enters as 3-point favorites.

Although the Seminoles, led by Mike Norvell, are touted as the second choice for the ACC, the Tigers’ dominance in recent years is hard to overlook. The sustained success and consistency make Clemson the hands-down choice to win the ACC.

The Clemson Tigers, led by a talented roster and guided by years of consistent success, stand at the top of the ACC as the season approaches. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the Tigers are poised for another strong season. If you’re looking for a team with a positive price and a proven track record, Clemson is the way to go. All signs suggest that the Tigers remain the class of the ACC, and it would be prudent to place your bets on them sooner rather than later.

