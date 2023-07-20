College Football Futures: SEC Championship Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In the annual college football showdown of Southeastern Conference (SEC) powerhouses, it’s no surprise that the Georgia Bulldogs emerge as the favorites with -105 on the money line. But don’t write off the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are hot on the Bulldogs’ heels. At SEC Media Day, we gained a fun insight into coach Nick Saban’s unique eating habits, adding an entertaining twist to the serious business of the upcoming football season.

While Georgia and Alabama lead the pack, the LSU Tigers are not too far behind at +470, forming the top trio dominating the SEC. The only other teams in contention are the Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers, both at 13 to 1, with the Mississippi Rebels being the long shot at 45 to 1.

With Alabama, Georgia, and LSU being the only teams to play in the SEC championship game in the last five seasons – and the only teams to win it – going beyond these three seems risky. However, one can’t dismiss the potential of Texas A&M and especially Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been consistent in their offensive firepower. They are the only team, along with Ohio State, to rank in the top 10 in total offense and scoring offense in each of the last two seasons. Tennessee has the ingredients for a breakout season with a new five-star receiver on board and a strong offensive team around Joe Milton. If Milton can replicate his Orange Bowl form against Clemson, the Volunteers could shake up the SEC’s established hierarchy.

