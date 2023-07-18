College Football Futures: What is Expected of the LSU Tigers? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we look ahead to the new college football season, LSU’s elevated expectations are an interesting point of discussion. As LSU’s coaching staff led by Brian Kelly steps up to the plate, how does this affect the Tigers’ futures outlook?

Kelly’s coaching abilities have occasionally come under scrutiny. His knack for game planning and executing X’s and O’s has been somewhat disguised when coaching at Notre Dame against relatively weaker opponents. When faced with elite competition in the college football playoffs, his teams often struggled.

However, last season, Kelly demonstrated his coaching prowess in the SEC West, a testament to his ability to guide top-tier talent. But with these elevated expectations comes added pressure. How will Kelly and his team fare when they’re expected to succeed?

From a betting perspective, it’s noteworthy that LSU, in contrast to last year, will likely be favored in most of their games this season. Last year, bettors could find significant value with LSU as they were often underdogs. With LSU expected to be the favorite this year, the dynamic changes dramatically. The critical question is, how will they handle the pressure of these expectations, particularly when it comes to their offense performing up to par considering the points they’ll be expected to cover?

While LSU’s team shows promise, their current futures price appears somewhat inflated. While they certainly have the potential to perform well, the odds offered may not provide enough value for most bettors. Unless LSU’s odds of winning the national title are better than 10 to 1, it may be hard to justify backing them at their current price.

As the season unfolds, seeing how LSU handles the pressure and whether they can live up to the lofty expectations will be fascinating. As ever, bettors will need to weigh their confidence in LSU’s abilities against the price offered in the futures market.

