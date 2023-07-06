College Football National Championship Longshots With Value by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we enter the thrilling world of college football, we are greeted by surprising odds that promise a highly competitive season. Among the top contenders that are long shots are the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks, both standing with 35 to 1 odds. Not far behind, we have the two-time defending PAC 12 champions, the Utah Utes, at 50 to 1. The question remains: who among these underdogs holds the best chance to contend for the National Championship?

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

While every team brings its strengths to the table, the Utah Utes are the dark horse of this competition. The Utes are coming off back-to-back PAC 12 championships, and with the returning Cam Rising at the helm, they possess the potential to stage a formidable championship run.

The key to Utah’s success lies with Rising, who is instrumental in driving their offense. The Utes’ early conference game against Baylor and Dave Aranda in Waco stands as a significant test. If the Utes can triumph here and break their usual trend of slow starts under coach Kyle Whittingham, they could very well be a force to reckon with in the later stages of the championship.

Despite the challenging schedule, should the Utah Utes manage to pull off an 11-1 record and secure the PAC 12 championship, they could find themselves in the college football playoff – making them a worthy bet at 50 to 1.

However, it is also worth noting that Washington, Oregon, and even longer-shot teams also possess quarterbacks capable of leading their teams to potential college football success. The field is rich with talent, and with every team eager to prove their worth, the upcoming season promises to be nothing short of exhilarating.

While predicting which team will emerge victorious is complex, the Utah Utes stand as an enticing choice. Their odds might be higher, but with Rising under center and a chance to start the season strong, they could very well defy expectations and make their way to the college football playoff.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.