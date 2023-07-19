College Football Season Wins Totals: Auburn Tigers by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

As college football gears up for the new season, all eyes are on the Auburn Tigers and their new coach. In Hugh Freeze’s first year at the helm, expectations are high, with the team’s win total projected at 6.5. The odds for winning the national championship are a lengthy 150 to 1 and 66 to 1 for the SEC. But what can we honestly expect from Freeze’s first year at Auburn?

Given the schedule, a 7-5 or even an 8-4 record isn’t beyond the realm of possibility. However, the critical concern for the Tigers will be the quarterback position. Payton Thorne, who transferred over from Michigan State, will be crucial. Though an inconsistent quarterback last season, Thorne possesses the mobility that fits perfectly with Hugh Freeze’s scheme, a style that proved effective with Malik Willis at Liberty.

Let’s not forget Freeze’s coaching pedigree. A few years ago, during the COVID season, his Liberty team triumphed over numerous ACC coaches, including Dino Babers, Justin Fuente, and Dave Doeren, despite narrowly losing to Doeren’s team in Raleigh 15-14. Freeze has a knack for making his teams step up in a prominent spot, as evidenced by his tenure at Ole Miss.

Under Freeze’s leadership, Auburn might have the potential for a 6-6 season on the downside and a more optimistic 7-5 or 8-4 on the upside. There’s a growing belief that Freeze will steer the Tigers back to the level they reached during the Gene Chizik era, especially when they won the national championship with Cam Newton.

Granted, Newton was the critical factor behind that championship year. However, Hugh Freeze’s arrival brings a new sense of optimism and the possibility of the Auburn Tigers making a serious comeback in the SEC and national standings. With a challenging season ahead, the Tigers are certainly a team to watch closely in Freeze’s inaugural year.

