College Football Season Wins Totals Betting Insights by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago

Sportsbooks, like BetMGM, provide bettors a chance to predict how well they think college football teams will perform in the regular season by offering over/under bets on the total number of games a team will win. Based on the data from BetMGM, there are some intriguing trends for the upcoming season.

Teams Attracting Over Bets

Several teams have seen more bets on them surpassing their projected win totals. Colorado, at an over of 3.5 (+100), has been a popular bet, suggesting a good amount of confidence in the team’s ability to secure at least four wins this season.

Similarly, bettors are optimistic about the performance of the Texas Longhorns and Kansas State Wildcats, with over bets placed on them winning more than 9.5 games, despite the odds of -135 and -165, respectively.

Two Big Ten teams, Iowa and Michigan State, have also seen a significant number of over bets. The Hawkeyes are expected to win more than 8.5 games (+100), while the Spartans are pegged to surpass 5.5 wins (+130), suggesting bettors expect a reasonably successful season from both teams.

Most Bet Overs

Colorado 3.5 (+100)

Texas 9.5 (-135)

Kansas State 9.5 (-165)

Iowa 8.5 (+100)

Michigan State 5.5 (+130)

Teams Attracting Under Bets

On the other side of the spectrum, several teams are seeing more bets placed on them falling short of their projected win totals. According to bettors, Kansas, with a win total of 5.5 (+125), and Oklahoma, at 7.5 (-115), are expected to have less than stellar seasons.

Interestingly, Stanford, with a low total of 2.5 (+110), and Arizona State, at 4.5 (+130), are still attracting under bets, implying that bettors believe these teams might have a challenging season ahead. Similarly, bettors predict that Duke will struggle to reach their projected win total of 6.5 (-150).

Most Bet Unders

Kansas 5.5 (+125)

Oklahoma 7.5 (-115)

Stanford 2.5 (+110)

Duke 6.5 (-150)

Arizona State 4.5 (+130)

These insights from BetMGM provide an intriguing perspective on the upcoming college football season. It will be exciting to see how these projections align with the actual performance of these teams once the season kicks off.

