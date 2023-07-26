Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

MLB enthusiasts are focusing on today’s pitching match-up between Peter Lambert of the Colorado Rockies and Jake Irvin of the Washington Nationals. The latest odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook have the Nationals as favorites at a -134 price, with a total over/under listed at 9.5.

Yesterday, the total exceeded 7.5, following some impressive late-inning theatrics. Those daring enough to wager on the higher total were rewarded with a well-earned victory. Today, a similar high-scoring scenario could be on the cards.

With what we’ve seen of late, we cannot ignore the recent struggles of Lambert. Over the past 30 days, his performance has been below par, and his season-long statistics corroborate this dip in form. This might be the golden opportunity the Nationals’ batting order needs to take over.

However, do not discount the offensive potential of the Colorado Rockies. Their right-handed pitcher, Jake Irvin, has faced 45 batters in the last 30 days, yielding a .386 weighted on-base percentage. This indicates a potential resurgence in the Rockies’ offense, making it enticing to back the total exceeding 9.5.

On the other hand, this game poses a unique challenge, with less than 12 hours since the end of last night’s affair. Despite the short rest, the Nationals pulled off an inspiring come-from-behind 6-5 victory in a match that ended shortly after midnight. The teams are set for a noon start today, an incredibly quick turnaround.

Weather delays and a taxing victory last night could have fatigued the Nationals, but the excitement of a win might give them the adrenaline needed for today’s contest.

Given the humid conditions in Washington and tired pitchers, a slugfest could be on the horizon. We’ve already seen what these teams can do offensively in this series, and there’s an excellent case to be made for backing the over again today.

