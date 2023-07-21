Commanding Shift: Ranking Top 5 NFL Owners by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

Josh Harris officially became the owner of the Washington Commanders for a whopping $6.05 billion. Finally rid of Dan Snyder, Harris looks to move past the allegations, corruption, and abuse that have clouded Washington’s organization for years. Harris comes to Washington with loads of ownership experience across multiple leagues, most notably overseeing the revitalization of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise. The Commanders have been waiting for new leadership for what seems like forever. Hopefully, Harris will become one of the best owners in the sport.

He isn’t yet, but here are the top five NFL owners who have created world-class organizations:

Considered one of the best owners in all of the sports, Robert Kraft has turned the Patriots from one of football’s most irrelevant franchises into one of the most notable brands in the world. Six championships, north of 300 wins, and the greatest dynasty in NFL history helps. Kraft’s leadership and hiring have done wonders in New England. Bringing in Bill Belichick as head coach and general manager will do that, as he is now the most accomplished coach in the sport’s history.

Stan Kroenke, like Harris, owns an arsenal of sports franchises, including the Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal F.C., the Denver Nuggets, and the Colorado Avalance. The Rams, Nuggets, and Avalanche have all won championships over the last two seasons. Moving his Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles drew a lot of anger, but it worked out in the long run. Building Sofi Stadium as one of the premier entertainment venues in the world and giving the NFL a premier, competitive team in the second-largest city in the country has done wonders for the NFL’s national footprint.

Jeffrey Lurie may not be as notable as some of the other names on this list, but his success in Philly, especially this past half-decade, has been incredible. Widely considered the most well-run organization in the NFL, Lurie’s Eagles went to the Super Bowl twice in five years with two different quarterbacks and two different coaches, something that’s nearly impossible to accomplish. The organization Lurie has created has been led by good hires and loyalty to the brand. Howie Roseman has become one of the best executives in sports, with the rest of the front office continually poached by other teams. Lurie has nailed head coaching hires; whether discovering Andy Reid in the 1990s or hiring relatively unknowns in Doug Pederson or Nick Sirianni, every poorly run organization has looked to the Eagles for their executive talent. As long as Lurie runs the show, the Eagles will succeed.

The Steelers have been one of the NFL’s most well-run and consistent organizations since the Rooney family took over. Since 2003, the Art Rooney II Steelers have perennially been in contention. Mike Tomlin’s hire was a home run in Steelers’ history, giving the organization yet another coach that keeps them in the win column. The Steelers will never be a dumpster fire as long as the Rooney family is in control.

Like the Rooney family, the Hunt family has had the same legacy of success but on a smaller scale. Taking over in the mid-2000s, Clark Hunt’s tenure got off to a shaky start until he brought in Andy Reid as head coach before the 2013 season. Under Reid, the Chiefs have gone 117-45 and were in playoff contention with Alex Smith running the show. Reid and general manager Brett Veach brought in Patrick Mahomes as Smith’s successor. We all know how that turned out, giving Clark Hunt a chance to vault to No. 1 on the list with a decade of winning football ahead.

