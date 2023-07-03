Could the Angels' Shohei Ohtani do the Impossible? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the 2023 MLB season continues to captivate, sports analysts and betting enthusiasts are embroiled in debates over who will take home the coveted Cy Young award.

As it often does, the smart money leans towards an established name. Framber Valdez, the solid Houston Astros pitcher, is currently at +200. Despite lacking the star-studded recognition of some of his peers, Valdez’s consistent performance makes him a safe choice.

However, it would be a mistake to rule out Gerrit Cole, whose +350 price might deter some bettors but is nevertheless a strong contender. Cole’s stellar performance in recent games makes him a name to watch in the American League.

There’s a significant caveat to consider: while fan sportsbooks offer odds, they do not determine the actual MVP. Remember, award voters are human; their judgments are affected by elements beyond statistics. This brings us to a more intriguing proposition: Shohei Ohtani at +1000.

Ohtani has the potential to create history. The Los Angeles Angels’ superstar continues to break barriers with his dual-threat prowess on the mound and at the plate. Imagine a scenario where Ohtani, defying all odds, hits 60 home runs and maintains an ERA under two. This kind of unprecedented performance could earn him the AL MVP and AL Cy Young awards in a single season, a feat unseen in the annals of baseball.

The betting odds might seem unfavorable, but the potential payout from a successful wager on Ohtani could be worth the risk. If Ohtani continues to pitch at his current level, particularly if his performance propels the Angels into the playoffs, his candidacy for the AL Cy Young becomes increasingly compelling. Voters might be swayed by his extraordinary all-around contribution to the team, giving him an edge in the race for the award.

Therefore, don’t shy away from the +1000 price on Ohtani to win the AL Cy Young. This isn’t just about his raw numbers; it’s about recognizing the possible narrative. If Ohtani continues his dual dominance, he could secure the award, making those who backed him at long odds extremely satisfied.