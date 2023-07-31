Could the Guardians Be the Most Active Team on MLB Trade Deadline Day? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, fans and analysts alike are speculating on potential moves. While there are countless possibilities, there are a handful of teams and players poised to be particularly active in the coming days.

While the trade deadline often revolves around big names and high-profile players, it’s worth noting that most of the blockbuster trades have likely already occurred unless an unexpected move like a Justin Verlander trade transpires. As of now, it seems that only a select few teams are in full ‘sell’ mode, looking to dismantle and restructure their lineups.

The Cleveland Guardians stand out as a team poised to be exceptionally active at the deadline. Despite being a contender for the division, Cleveland’s precarious situation with their starting rotation could push them to make significant trades. Injuries and underperforming young pitchers have placed the Guardians in a challenging position, potentially forcing them to trade for major league pitching to endure the remainder of the season.

Cleveland’s current pitching rotation is in a state of disarray. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued the rotation, making it hard for the team to perform consistently. With the current situation, it would not be surprising if the Guardians opted to trade in order to bolster their pitching staff.

Over the next couple of days, expect the Guardians to be very active. Their actions may include shipping out current players in exchange for established pitchers to reinforce their struggling rotation. The goal will be to ensure they have a competitive lineup that can endure the rest of the season.

As we approach the trade deadline, all eyes are on the Cleveland Guardians. Their current predicament, coupled with their ambition to remain competitive, could result in a flurry of activity as they attempt to strengthen their lineup for the remainder of the season and beyond.