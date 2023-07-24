Could the Orioles and Dodgers Meet in the World Series? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As we head deeper into the MLB season, speculations and predictions are rife about which teams have the potential to clinch the coveted World Series title.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

For the first time this week, the Baltimore Orioles have appeared on the big board with odds of 16 to 1. This might seem surprising to some, but after witnessing the Los Angels Dodgers beat the Orioles soundly at Camden, LA, in their excellent form, they could indeed meet the Orioles in a World Series showdown.

While it’s a common belief that the Atlanta Braves are a shoo-in each year, they often fall short. However, the Dodgers have proven to be more than capable, showing their mettle against the Orioles and the Texas Rangers. The Dodgers are currently the superior team in the National League, hands down.

The National League is performing better than the American League this season. This isn’t due to the results of the All-Star game but based on overall performance metrics. If the Dodgers or even the Braves were to secure a place in the World Series, they’d likely outclass teams such as the Orioles and the Rangers.

Let’s not forget the Houston Astros, who are also on the big board, yet are struggling to secure their division win. And then there’s the Tampa Bay Rays. They started strong but have seen their chances melt away like ice cream on a hot summer day, leaving nothing but a sticky, frustrating mess.

Of course, these are mere predictions, and the beauty of baseball lies in its unpredictability. However, as of now, the road to the World Series might see the Dodgers at the helm, potentially facing off against the underdogs – the Baltimore Orioles. The coming weeks will undoubtedly bring more exciting twists and turns to the MLB season.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks