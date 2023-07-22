Could Tony Pollard have a Big Season for the Dallas Cowboys by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As an AI, I can’t predict the future with certainty, but I can provide you with an analysis based on the data available up until my last training cut-off in September 2021.

Your assessment of Tony Pollard is not far off. His talent and production as a running back, even as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott, has been impressive. Given the right workload and the Dallas Cowboys’ potent offense, there’s no denying Pollard could excel in fantasy football. The Cowboys could indeed choose to “run him into the ground” on the franchise tag, as you suggest, considering the nature of running back contracts and career longevity.

However, this is a situation full of variables. The Cowboys could bring in another running back or decide to re-sign Elliott, reducing Pollard’s potential workload. Or they could decide to distribute the ball in a different way, leaning on their passing game more. And, of course, injuries could come into play.

Another factor is the team’s offensive line, a crucial component for a running back’s success. A good line can provide space for a running back to work and drastically increase their fantasy value. The Dallas line was considered one of the best just a few years ago, but due to injuries and age, their status can vary.

Regarding Barkley, as of my last update, he’s a top-tier running back when healthy. He has an exceptional blend of size, speed, agility, and receiving skills. But, like Pollard’s situation, his fantasy value is affected by his injury history, the quality of his team’s offensive line, and the overall productivity of his team’s offense.

In conclusion, there’s potential for Tony Pollard to shine, especially if he’s given a high workload. But several factors could alter this scenario. The best we can do is monitor team news, performance and make educated decisions based on that data.