Red Sox Fans Who Jumped On This Preseason Futures Bet In Good Spot Boston's win total now is seven wins more than when the market opened

Those who believed the Boston Red Sox would eclipse their 2023 win total when the market opened have to be feeling pretty good about themselves at the MLB All-Star break.

No, not because the 48-43 Red Sox already surpassed their win total and granted bettors a payday. That’s not feasible at the unofficial midway point of the 162-game season. However, the position Boston is in — and the direction the number has moved — is to the benefit of those who jumped on the futures bet early.

Boston opened with its win total set at 76.5 and it moved to 78.5 before the season started, according to BetMGM. Those who got in on the initial number since have watched it climb and climb.

The ballclub’s win total currently is set at 83.5 on BetMGM. That’s a difference of either seven wins or five wins, depending on when said bettor might have placed their respective preseason future.

The Red Sox’s Over represents one of the most lopsided bets with regards to the handle, too. Ninety-one percent of the money is on the Red Sox to eclipse their win total. It represents a notable 87% of tickets.

Only the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates represent a more one-sided wager in terms of money. And only the Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles are responsible for more Over tickets than the Red Sox, as shared by BetMGM on Thursday.

The Red Sox still have plenty to prove over the second half of the season, which starts Friday in Chicago against the Cubs. But given the way things have transpired thus far, manager Alex Cora surely isn’t the only one happy with how Boston concluded the first half.