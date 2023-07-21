Dallas Cowboys Futures: Super Bowl, AFC, Division Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we dive into the Dallas Cowboys‘ future prospects, it’s apparent this is a strong team, though there’s uncertainty over their potential NFL greatness. Their odds to win the Super Bowl stand at 14 to 1, and they’re placed as definite contenders at 6 to 1 to win the NFC championship. However, competition in the East is fierce, with the resurgent New York Giants and the reigning champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys’ odds to win the NFC East are at +175, with a season win total of 9.5.

When it comes to Dallas, many fans nationwide tend to be optimistic, driving their betting odds up. The potential skewing of these numbers can lead to overestimating the Cowboys’ prospects. However, an impartial look at their position gives us a clearer picture.

Firstly, Dallas stands a chance to win the NFC East. If we look at the division’s history, no team has managed to secure back-to-back NFC East titles since 2014. If this trend continues, it may work against the Eagles and favor teams like the Cowboys.

Regarding their win total, even amid ups and downs in previous seasons, the Cowboys have consistently been a 10-11 win team. Therefore, it seems plausible that they could exceed the projected 9.5 wins this season and find themselves in the 10-11 win range.

This season is crucial for head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. McCarthy has the reigns and must drive this offense to the next level. But their position isn’t secured, with the Cowboys needing to act fast due to the changing landscape in the NFC East.

The Washington Commanders are expected to improve, and the Giants have already shown their potential with Brian Daboll, who managed to lead a Giants team that arguably had no business being in the playoffs to a successful season. Moreover, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a potent force in the division.

The NFC East will soon become one of the most competitive divisions in football. If the Cowboys don’t seize their opportunities, they could find themselves on the outside looking in. They must act swiftly and decisively in this increasingly competitive division.

