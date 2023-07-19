Dallas Cowboys NFL Futures Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

When it comes to betting on NFL teams, the Dallas Cowboys seem to enjoy an almost mythical status that belies their recent on-field performances. The “America’s Team” nickname carries a legacy that often results in odds that don’t always align with reality. This upcoming season seems to be no different, with the Cowboys holding a 14 to 1 chance to win the Super Bowl, a claim that leaves some analysts scratching their heads.

These Super Bowl odds don’t seem grounded in any recent Cowboys performance. Their chances to clinch the NFC Championship are also listed at 6 to 1. There’s a widespread sentiment that the Cowboys’ odds are habitually inflated due to their immense popularity, even if the team isn’t performing to a level that justifies such optimism.

Despite these seeming discrepancies, there is a case to be made for potential success. The NFC presents a somewhat murky picture, with only the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles as clear favorites. The NFC East division is also somewhat uncertain, with the Cowboys’ odds to top the division at +175. Some analysts even suggest betting on Philadelphia instead at minus money.

However, the Cowboys may have a small window of opportunity in this environment. The lack of clear contenders in the NFC beyond the 49ers and Eagles suggests that Dallas might have a chance if circumstances swing favorably in the playoffs.

If you’re a betting individual willing to overlook the Cowboys’ inflated odds, the NFC Championship could be worth considering. While a Super Bowl victory might be too far a stretch, in an NFC lacking strong contenders, a shot at the Cowboys bagging the conference at +600 could be tempting. Despite the odds, the upcoming season will undoubtedly be filled with intrigue and potential surprises.

