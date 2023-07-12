Dallas Cowboys Season Outlook and Predictions by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we take a deep dive into the upcoming NFL season, our attention is focused on the Dallas Cowboys and their season forecast.

The FanDuel sportsbook has the Cowboys’ win total set at 9.5 games, with the over at -154 and the under at +124. As it stands, this suggests “America’s team” will secure at least ten wins.

The Cowboys will have a somewhat unorthodox season opener; traditionally, the New York Giants have always started their season in Dallas. In an exciting twist, the Giants will host the Cowboys in a prime time game. This switch up should add an interesting dynamic to the Cowboys’ initial performance.

Intriguingly, the Cowboys won’t be done with New York just yet. In a swift follow-up, they return home to clash with the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers. Facing off against two New York teams in quick succession will undoubtedly be a challenging start to the season.

Examining the team’s prospects for hitting that 9.5 win total, the Cowboys have the talent to bag ten games. However, this team is going through some significant shifts. Key changes are coming, not just on the field, Ezekiel Elliott is gone, but with the coaching staff.

There’s a substantial amount of discussion surrounding Kellen Moore, the former offensive coordinator. Over the years, the quality of the Cowboys’ offense has been strong, yet many believe it has the potential to reach greater heights. Moore has often been the scapegoat for these shortcomings.

Now the reins have been completely handed over to Mike McCarthy. The change in play-calling from Moore to McCarthy could significantly impact the team’s strategy and performance on the field. McCarthy’s track record raises concerns. He has been known to micromanage, then retreat, only to step in again when the pressure builds.

With Moore out of the picture, McCarthy is compelled to take on the play-calling duties. There’s a good chance he will enjoy initial success, but the real test will come in Weeks 7 and 8 when defenses adjust to McCarthy’s play-calling.

The Cowboys are armed to the teeth with talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Dak Prescott ranks in the top ten across all pivotal NFL statistical categories. Essentially, there is no reason the team should not secure 10, 11, or even 12 victories â€“ unless they trip over their own feet. The crux of the matter lies in whether McCarthy can effectively utilize the talent at his disposal to notch those wins up.

As we gear up for the new NFL season, all eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys, McCarthy’s playbook, and the tantalizing prospect of a win total in the double digits. Stay tuned for what promises to be a thrilling football season!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.