Dalvin Cook Set to Meet With New York Jets On Weekend

Aaron Rodgers recently took a significant pay cut, causing ripples throughout what the New York Jets can continue to build this season. This unexpected move by the veteran quarterback has opened up a lot of possibilities for the New York Jets. This financial flexibility raises the question – could the Jets make some big moves this year or potentially even next year?

Running back Dalvin Cook has scheduled a visit with the Jets this weekend. This news comes hot on the heels of Rodgers’ pay cut. As of now, nothing is official, but one can’t help but anticipate that by Monday, Cook might be sporting a Jets jersey.

Cook’s sudden interest in the Jets has raised a few eyebrows, especially considering he has also scheduled a visit with the Miami Dolphins. Free agents making such rounds, like college recruiting trips, used to be common 25 years ago. Today, most of these processes are virtual, making Cook’s in-person visits a bit of a throwback.

What would drive Cook to the Jets? Perhaps it’s the potential opportunity he could see in their backfield. If they ultimately make an offer, it’ll be interesting to see the final numbers. This might mean one year for $3 million, with a few incentives thrown in.

However, Cook must have some mutual interest to consider flying in. While it’s easy to get ahead of ourselves and assume a signing is imminent, Cook has been available for a long time and is likely talking to several teams and considering options. The Jets might have some questions about the overall health of Breece Hall, who ended last season injured. Will Cook give the team more depth if he does sign, or will this move ultimately anger Hall and the rest of the Jet’s running back room?

