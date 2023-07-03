Damian Lillard's Trade Request Moves NBA Futures Odds by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The potential addition of Damian Lillard, one of the league’s most lethal scorers, would undoubtedly make the Miami Heat a formidable contender in the NBA Championship race.

The Heat already have the pieces in place for a successful run. They have a top-tier head coach in Erik Spoelstra, who has proven time and time again that he knows how to make his teams gel and play championship-caliber basketball. They have a defensive stalwart and versatile playmaker in Bam Adebayo, whose game has steadily improved year after year.

They have a hardened, gritty star in Jimmy Butler, who will never back down from a challenge and is unafraid to take over when necessary. However, they’ve been missing that elite, consistent offensive firepower to match up against the league’s best. That’s where Lillard comes in.

One of the most electrifying scorers in the NBA, Dame can single-handedly take over games with his long-range shooting and ability to create shots for himself and others. He brings a different dimension to the Heat’s offensive scheme that would instantly elevate them to another level.

Miami’s title odds are rising and for a good reason. After they opened at +2700 at FanDuel, following their NBA Finals defeat, the Heat’s odds quickly shifted to +1700, which was more in line with BetMGM’s +2000. Since Lillard’s trade demand, those odds have shortened even more, to +1000 on FD and +900 on BetMGM.

If the Heat land Lillard, they will be a team no one wants to face in the playoffs. They are not just building a strong team but a potential juggernaut. And with the addition of Lillard, they may find themselves holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy again.

