Decoding the NL Central: Brewers, Reds, or a Dark Horse?

As we approach the MLB trade deadline, many fans are wondering: What’s happening in the National League Central?

The Milwaukee Brewers still appear to be the team to beat. With -170 odds, they consistently dominate, adding wins to their record and setting a competitive pace in the division.

Meanwhile, once fierce competitors, the Chicago Cubs are now sliding backward. Falling to +850, the Cubs’ momentum has slowed. Each game seems to push them further away from the front-runners, creating a new dynamic within the division.

In the surprising turn of events, the Cincinnati Reds have become the metaphor for every team’s hope. Despite losing six in a row, they previously had a 12-game win streak in June. Teams like the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and even the sliding Cubs are asking themselves: Why can’t we have a streak like that right before the trade deadline?

Cardinals president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, recently announced they plan to be sellers in the upcoming trade deadline. This could provide long-term benefits, but looking closely at the Cardinals, their pitching woes seem to overshadow their offensive prowess. Despite a disappointing record this year, they’ve had win streaks of 18 and 19 in previous years. They’re currently riding four straight victories, so could they replicate their longer streaks of the past?

At +1300, the odds suggest that the Cardinals are most likely headed for a sell-off. It may appear counterintuitive, but the Cards might be better than their current standing indicates.

The smart money is still on the Brewers. The underdog story of the Reds is inspiring but doesn’t change the fact that they are not likely to add significant depth at the trade deadline. Expect them to maintain a steady course.

As the season continues, remember to keep a close eye on the National League Central, it’s sure to be a roller coaster ride!

