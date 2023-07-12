Despite Positive Headlines, Colorado Will Struggle In Pac-12 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

One thing stands out in college football as a beacon of truth – no team has ever gone unscathed through the Pac-12 conference schedule. It’s a grind and extremely difficult, which Colorado will see even more this year being in the spotlight.

The Pac-12 has a rich and storied tradition of cannibalizing its own. Even the most accomplished teams like USC and Washington don’t stand a chance of emerging from the conference slate unscathed. It’s a veritable gauntlet that grinds down even the most formidable teams.

The latest talk of the town, Colorado, is no exception to this rule. While hiring Deion Sanders has created quite a stir, anyone expecting a Cinderella story in the making needs a reality check. Colorado has been languishing at the bottom of the Pac-12 for too long to realistically expect a 10-win turnaround in a single year. It’s an alluring bet, but it’s a bad one.

Meanwhile, the odds-makers have had their heads turned. The notion that Washington could be favored in every game this season is, quite frankly, laughable. It reflects a complete misunderstanding of the brutal realities of the Pac-12.

On the other hand, one can’t overlook UCLA, led by their savvy head coach Chip Kelly. Despite their solid performance under Kelly, they seem to be getting overlooked. A +1400 shot to win the PAC 12? That’s a bet that has some appeal.

As for USC, Caleb Williams has the potential to catapult them into the national championship conversation. They’ve got the talent to remain top contenders in the conference.

Colorado, with a projected win total of 3.5 this season, is the current darling of the media. The national television networks seem to have an obsession with them. Prepare to see them weekly on Fox, regardless of the likely disappointment that awaits.

Whether you’re USC, UCLA, Washington, or the latest media darling, Colorado, you’re going to deal with losses. That’s just the name of the game in the Pac-12.

