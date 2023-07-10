Detroit Lions NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 9.5 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Detroit Lions caught fire down the stretch last season and finished the year with nine wins. Oddsmakers are bullish that the Lions are genuine NFC North contenders.

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles were a media darling and got plenty of attention as a Super Bowl contender heading into the season. They ultimately delivered on those expectations, and the Lions appear to be this year’s version of that. Maybe not to the same extent because the Lions still have more work to do and less talent than Philadelphia, but there are a lot of folks suggesting that Detroit should be considered NFC North favorites, which is where they currently stand.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is the type of guy you’d want to run through a brick wall for. He helped elevate this group down the stretch last year, leading them to four victories in their final five games. The Lion’s defense will ultimately make or break this group in terms of how many victories they end up with. They struggled to begin the year, and a big reason they found success later in the year was because the defense found their footing and made solid adjustments. With a completely revamped secondary, the Lions hope their problems will be solved on that side of the ball. We’re not so quick to make that conclusion, but the unit should be better overall.

Entering the 2023-24 campaign, the Lions have the eleventh-easiest schedule. Remember that this is all on paper and based on last year’s win totals, but it doesn’t hurt for a Detroit team that will need some help to get to double-digit victories. We’re not discounting the Lions having a similar type of season to the one they did last year. We’re not quite ready yet to declare they have the kind of roster that can win ten or more games. Some improvements will naturally transpire with this roster, but we find it hard to believe that their quarterback play with Jared Goff will give them a chance to win at least ten games. With that, we’re fine leaning toward the under 9.5 wins at +100, even with many on the over train.

Verdict: Under 9.5 wins (+100)

