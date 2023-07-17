Did the Giants Misstep Paying Daniel Jones Before Saquon Barkley? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Giants offensive game hinges heavily on their running game, and the success of this NFL strategy pivots on quarterback Daniel Jones. A significant consensus has emerged from those who have scrutinized the Giants’ gameplay over the years – Daniel Jones needs a solid running game. Unlike some quarterbacks who can operate effectively without it, Jones is not one of them.

Saquon Barkley is a crucial player in this equation. But the critical question remains about when he will sign his contract. This hesitation isn’t due to physical readiness – Barkley’s physical condition has always been excellent. However, there’s concern about his game timing and rhythm readiness, especially since an NFL workout isn’t the same as an NFL training camp.

There’s one constant in the NFL – players do not miss paychecks. With franchise-tag running backs earning close to $600,000 per game over 17 games, it’s unlikely they would risk losing that income. They can withhold services and can’t be fined for not signing. They can delay their decision until about Week 10 of the season, after which they won’t be eligible to play if they haven’t signed.

Remember the case of Le’Veon Bell, who recently admitted that his decision not to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers was a major misstep that derailed his career. While players can huff and puff, ultimately, they’re unlikely to miss the chance to make $600,000 per game.

However, the puzzling conundrum remains why the Giants were so quick to offer a lucrative contract to Jones while hesitating to deliver their best player the funds he merits. Yes, like Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard, Barkley will eventually play for their $10 million contracts. But, they’re likely to miss out on training camp, which I believe is a waste of time for high-value players due to the risk of injury.

Preseason football is as enticing as watching tennis. Players like Jones get substantial paychecks, while critical assets like Barkley are left hanging. While the rule of thumb should be: pay your quarterbacks first, it seems like the Giants had their priorities backward in this scenario with Barkley the more valuable talent.

