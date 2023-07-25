Do the Dallas Cowboys Deserve the Hype, or Are They Overrated? by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, and already, everyone seems to be placing their bets on the Philadelphia Eagles to repeat their success. If not, they’re rallying behind the Dallas Cowboys. However, there’s a pressing need to dissect the hype surrounding these teams, specifically the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys, referred to in some circles as ‘America’s Team,’ have had their fair share of headlines and attention over the years, often pegged as potential title contenders before the season even starts. Yet, it has been a whopping quarter of a century filled with missed opportunities and what many would call ‘utter failure.’ Despite their enormous media presence and fanbase, the Cowboys have failed to turn their potential into hardware, yet they continue to receive undue hype every single season.

The Dallas team’s overrated image isn’t the only element under the microscope. Dak Prescott, the Cowboys quarterback, is another. While the consensus often touts Prescott as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, there’s room for debate about his ability. Many have crowned him the best, but don’t buy into the hype. Prescott is not as invincible as many suggest, and ten interceptions don’t do much to sway opinion.

To the surprise of many, the New York Giants, often overshadowed by their NFC East rivals, have shown potential to disrupt this narrative. The Giants have displayed signs that they can take down the Cowboys, whether in the heart of New York or in the Cowboys’ own backyard of Dallas. The main hurdle for the Giants appears to be the Eagles, who dealt them a blow in the previous playoffs. Their focus should be on exacting revenge on Philadelphia and proving their worth within their division.

Preseason predictions have a way of lulling fans into a false sense of certainty. It’s often believed that one can accurately predict a win or a loss, who will make it to the Super Bowl, or who will underperform. However, this line of thinking is misleading. The game of football is unpredictable, especially when it comes to the NFL. The outcome remains uncertain whether it’s a Sunday game at 1 PM, 4 PM, or 8 PM.

The NFL isn’t a game of certainties. Many believe the Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles will lock horns in the Super Bowl once again, but the reality could be starkly different. Anything can happen in a league defined by turnovers, fumbles, overtime thrillers, and game-winning field goals.

So, as we move closer to the new season, let’s drop the pretense of certainty. Let’s remember that this is the NFL, where on any given Sunday, anything is possible. And when the dust settles, it might not be the Cowboys or the Eagles standing tall but another team altogether, proving once again that there are no guarantees in the NFL.

