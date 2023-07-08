Does Elly De La Cruz Have Value In NL ROY Race? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Elly De La Cruz stands on the precipice of greatness, potentially surpassing Corbin Carroll, the current leader in the race for NL Rookie of the Year. Despite Carroll’s recent injury, one might argue that De La Cruz’s performance already hinted at a possible overtaking.

De La Cruz has proven to be an absolute revelation this season. His skill and power have seen him reach heights few rookies have attained. He’s established himself as a potential game-changer with an impressive four home runs and 12 stolen bases. Yes, he’s striking out over 30% of the time, but considering his age, this is a common trait among young players and one that he is likely to outgrow with time and experience.

Extrapolating De La Cruz’s current stats over 400 plate appearances would project an astonishing season – approximately 18 home runs and 38 steals. Such a season isn’t just good; it’s phenomenal. It’s a season that screams “NL Rookie of the Year.”

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

However, De La Cruz’s appeal goes beyond mere stats. There is something infectiously captivating about him, a charm that resonates with fans and makes him a must-watch player. The narrative surrounding Elly De La Cruz feels positive and has given Cincinnati Reds fans more hope.

If the decision was based solely on preference, it’s hard to avoid considering what De La Cruz is doing. His story revolves around exceeding expectations, and that’s something anyone can get behind. This narrative, coupled with his exceptional performance on the diamond, makes a compelling case for Elly De La Cruz to take home the NL Rookie of the Year award. Regardless of Carroll’s injury, it appears De La Cruz will make this an actual race down the stretch.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.