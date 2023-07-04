Does Rickie Fowler's Resurgence Bring a Ryder Cup Spot? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Rickie Fowler has staged a triumphant return, recently clinching the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a comeback hailed by fans and critics alike. This represents his first victory since 2019, marking a dramatic resurgence in his golf career.

From 2012 to 2019, Fowler’s career story is a testament to his resilience and unyielding perseverance. During this time, he collected five PGA Tour wins, including victories at the prestigious Players Championship, the Classic, and the Waste Management Open. His wins, however, did not extend to the majors, a coveted title that has thus far eluded him.

The ensuing years saw a turbulent time for Fowler as he wrestled with numerous struggles. A major blow came in 2021 when he failed to qualify for the Masters, shattering his streak of 41 consecutive major appearances. The following year marked another low point when he missed out on the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in his career.

Fowler’s challenges persisted when he stood as the first alternate for the US Open but failed to gain entry. His ranking plummeted to 185th in the world, the lowest point in his career, demonstrating the severity of his professional struggles.

However, 2023 has ushered in a new era for Fowler, marked by impressive performances and a resurgence of his game. He finished in the top 20 in nine of his last 10 starts, demonstrating his consistent form and steadfast determination. At the US Open, Fowler led for three days, exemplifying his competitive edge and capacity for leadership. Additionally, he shot a career-best round of 60 during the third leg of the Travelers, further solidifying his return to form.

With his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fowler has definitively signaled his return to the apex of the golf world. His performance hails a sweet victory celebrating his unyielding resilience and unwavering commitment to the sport.

As we look forward to what’s next for Fowler, many eagerly anticipate his potential participation in the Ryder Cup. His recent performances have made a compelling case for his inclusion, and fans around the world are rallying behind the possibility of seeing him on this grand stage.