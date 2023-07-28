Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Injured During Training Camp

Adam Schefter tweeted earlier today that six-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey is set to undergo knee surgery, a significant blow to the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Suffering the injury in yesterday’s practice, Ramsey is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season. The Dolphins, however, breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that Ramsey’s ACL was intact.

If this had been an ACL injury, we likely would have written off Ramsey for the rest of the year, with a potential return only in 2024. However, the situation is not as dire, though still concerning for the Dolphins.

The silver lining here is the hope that Ramsey could be back on the field by December, potentially boosting the Dolphins during their playoff run. This recovery timeline is optimistic yet plausible, with what appears to be a meniscus issue requiring full surgery.

This news has undoubtedly been a gut punch for the Dolphins, who want to push as hard as they can for a breakout season.

The dynamic in the AFC East makes this injury even more impactful. The division is a battleground, with three of the teams considered potential Super Bowl contenders and the fourth being coached by the mastermind, Bill Belichick.

With the division so tightly contested, the injury to Ramsey could drastically alter the balance. It could offer an opportunity for others to separate the Dolphins from the Jets and the Bills. Nobody is happy to see a player of Ramsey’s caliber injured, but this incident might provide some clarity in the fierce competition of the AFC East.

As the Dolphins brace for the season without their star player, the rest of the division and the NFL will watch closely to see how they handle this setback. This injury might provide a tipping point in what is set to be an intensely fought AFC East divisional battle.

