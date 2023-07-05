Early CFB Playoffs Picks: Bulldogs, Wolverines Top List by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With the college football season on the horizon, predicting the four teams that will make the playoffs is no small task. Based on recent history, team potential, and the odds, we see the Georgia Bulldogs (+220), Michigan Wolverines (+1000), Clemson Tigers (+1600), and a potential Pac-12 surprise team making a run for the College Football Playoff (CFP).

The Bulldogs have been a dominant force over the past few seasons. Based on their impressive track record and schedule this year, UGA appears primed for another run to the playoffs. Their solid recruiting class and a host of returning talent make them a formidable contender. Georgia fans will be hoping for a realistic three-peat.

Michigan is also poised for a big season. The Wolverines, who have been a consistent force in the Big Ten, look ready to make a third-straight playoff appearance. With a strong roster and a coaching staff that knows how to win big games, Michigan is undoubtedly a team to watch this year.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The real twist in the tale is the omission of perennial favorites, the Ohio State Buckeyes (+650) and Alabama Crimson Tide (+600). Instead, we would slot Clemson into one of the playoff spots.

The Tigers have utterly dominated the ACC over the past decade. Armed with plenty of talent, including five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, and a coach who knows how to get the best out of his players, Clemson is well placed for a strong season.

The fourth spot is somewhat of a wild card. The Pac-12 hasn’t had a strong presence in the playoffs recently, but that could change this year. The USC Trojans (+1400) are always a threat and could make a strong case for the playoffs if they navigate a challenging schedule.

Also, keep an eye out for the Utah Utes (+5000). Under the leadership of quarterback Cam Rising, they could surprise many and emerge from the Pac-12 as serious contenders. They may be a long shot, but if they can repeat their conference title success, they have a real chance of shaking up the playoff picture.

Georgia, Michigan, and Clemson are rock-solid picks for the 2023 College Football Playoff. The fourth spot is up for grabs, with the Pac-12 potentially providing a surprise package in USC or Utah. As always in college football, a lot will change over the season, making the run to the playoffs so exciting.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.