Early Predictions for NBA In-Season Tournament Winners

The NBA recently launched its long-awaited In-Season Tournament that will begin this upcoming season, with the championship being held in Las Vegas. It remains to be seen how much players value this “championship,” but in an event where there will be plenty to wager on, here are our early predictions on which team will win each group.

West Group A: Los Angeles Lakers

In a talented group featuring the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns, we’re looking for the Los Angeles Lakers to represent this group. The big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal should be potent enough when the actual playoffs come around. Still, given that this tournament’s championship will be held in early December, we can’t be confident they’ll have enough chemistry by then. Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension will end sometime in early December, even though we don’t have an exact date yet, but we’ll rely on the Lakers’ proven chemistry and returning roster to be enough to win this group.

West Group B: Denver Nuggets

This group could certainly get interesting, yet we’ll still go with the defending champions because they’ve earned that right. Dallas, in particular, will be a team to watch as, in a single elimination setting, a crazy offensive output from Kyrie and Luka could beat anyone. The Clippers can’t be ignored when healthy, as they’ve shown to be one of the best teams in the league. New Orleans is a wild card here, given how potent they appeared before Zion went down last January. The Pelicans could sneak out of this group if he’s out there.

West Group C: Sacramento Kings

The growth we saw from Sacramento last year was incredible, so given another year for Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox to gel, along with a potential second-year leap in store for Keegan Murray, Sacramento is getting slept on in the West. They should have enough to win this group, as it remains to be seen how Golden State looks with Chris Paul. Minnesota and Oklahoma City are each fun times on the rise, but they likely won’t have enough to compete with Golden State or Sacramento yet. Watch out for the Spurs, as who knows how good Victor Wembanyama will be from the jump, and you already know the NBA would love to have Wemby on the championship stage in this tournament.

East Group A: Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers have continuously broken their fans’ hearts with their playoff letdowns, so you already know the Sixers would go on to win this championship. It would be too ironic not to happen. Their group is weak, as Detroit and Indiana certainly can’t compete. An entire season with Quin Snyder in Atlanta could make them interesting, but again, not of Philly’s caliber. Cleveland will obviously be the biggest threat to the Sixers, and while many look for the Cavs to make a leap this upcoming year, I still need to see it to believe after they got embarrassed by the Knicks in the playoffs.

East Group B: Milwaukee Bucks

I’m fully confident in a forceful season from Giannis and the Bucks after their first-round exit last season. Let’s not forget they won 58 games last year and are returning all their starters, so they better be hungry throughout the whole season. Washington, Charlotte, and New York won’t be good enough to challenge Milwaukee, making their biggest threat here the Miami Heat of all teams. Much remains to be seen with the Heat as we wait for Damian Lillard’s future. Still, regardless, I look for the Bucks to take every game against the Heat seriously this season, whether it’s an in-season tournament game or not.

East Group C: Boston Celtics

Boston should have a cakewalk in this division. They won’t have any problem with Orlando, Chicago, and Toronto, who won’t make the postseason this year. Brooklyn will be an interesting team in the first full season with Mikal Bridges, but they won’t be able to contend with Boston. Despite what you think of the chemistry and coaching of the Celtics, they are too talented not to beat up on this group.

