Fading Aaron Rodgers, Jets Among Three AFC East Best Bets A Patriots star is primed for a breakout by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

NFL training camp is in full swing, so there’s no better time to examine three future bets for one of the NFL’s most storied divisions: the AFC East.

We start with one of the most hyped teams in the league, the stars of “Hard Knocks,” the New York Jets.

(All betting odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Jets to miss the playoffs (+110)

I understand that the acquisition of QB Aaron Rodgers has most believing the Jets are a playoff team. He is a future Hall Of Famer joining a team with a top-five defense. The Jets also get a healthy Breece Hall back in the lineup after the running back suffered a torn ACL in his rookie season. All these factors mixed with the New York media and the power of the hype train that is HBO’s “Hard Knocks” make expectations for the Jets sky-high (pun intended). Personally, I still make the case that Rodgers would have been better off staying in Green Bay for all the same reasons he signed with New York. The also Packers have good young talent on the defensive end and at the wide receiver position. The Jets play in the much tougher AFC, and the road to the Super Bowl would be much easier in the NFC. There are also more off-field distractions in New York. Imagine how Rodgers will respond to criticism when the Jets lose a few games in a row. With other star AFC QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and more in the way now, I’m not buying the Jets’ hype.

Rhamondre Stevenson over 1,000.5 rushing yards (+110)

The addition of proven offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien should make the Patriots offense far more efficient and dependable this season. The group will ask less of Mac Jones and more of Stevenson. Last season, Stevenson still managed to go over this number, finishing with 1,040 yards and that was in spite of New England’s offensive limitations. We know that on the defensive side, the Pats are always formidable and this group talent wise has the potential to be elite. That formula translates to close games in which Stevenson will be tasked with protecting leads or keeping the game close by minimizing turnovers. The carries should be there to get him over the number.

Miami Dolphins to win the division (+300)

I was wrong about this Dolphins team last season. I thought rookie head coach Mike McDaniel was too green and would be in over his head. I didn?t think Tua Tagovailoa could be a starting quarterback in this league, and I thought Miami gave up way too many assets for Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins ignored all the naysayers however and put together an impressive nine-win season while making it to the playoffs and that was with Tua missing four games due to injury. This season, the Bills will regress, the Jets will underachieve, and the Pats won?t have enough firepower. Miami will take full advantage of it all.