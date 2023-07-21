From Snyder to Harris: A New Era for the Washington Commanders by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Washington Commanders have finally closed one chapter and are ready to begin another. Former owner Daniel Snyder, who repeatedly drew the ire of league officials, was forced to sell the franchise to Josh Harris.

For years, Snyder was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. His exit season was marked with $60 million in fines following a thorough investigation. Since the team’s acquisition in 1999, the Commanders (then the Washington Redskins) were mired in controversies that often overshadowed their performance on the field. It was an era marked by disappointment.

With the transition to Harris, there’s an air of cautious optimism among the Commanders’ faithful. One doesn’t have to look back too far to remember when the Commanders were a source of civic pride. Under Joe Gibbs‘s coaching tenure, the team enjoyed regular sellouts at RFK Stadium and later at Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, which eventually became FedEx Field.

Yet, despite the downward trend of the franchise, Snyder will likely walk away from this sale with a couple of billion dollars. Such is the business of professional sports, where the value of franchises rarely depreciates.

Now, the focus turns to Josh Harris. Early reports suggest that Harris could consider another name change for the franchise. If true, this would mark the third name in a relatively short period, signaling a complete overhaul of the team’s identity.

There is merit to the argument. For many fans, the current name and colors bear the stain of the Snyder era. A fresh start could help the franchise and its supporters move on from a turbulent past. However, any name change will not revert to the team’s original moniker due to its racial undertones. And indeed, the Washington Football Team moniker, a placeholder that seemed to last far too long, will not be making a return.

There’s a solid case for a complete rebranding of the franchise – a new name, new colors, and a new identity that can help the Commanders build a fresh narrative. After all, why not give the franchise a clean slate under new ownership?

For many fans and supporters, the success of this new chapter will be measured not just by the team’s performance on the field but also by the restoration of its honor and integrity off it.

The dawn of a new era beckons for the Commanders, and all eyes are now on Josh Harris to steer the franchise into a promising future.

