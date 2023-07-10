Giants RB Saquon Barkley Should be on Your Fantasy Radar by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Saquon Barkley is poised to make an incredible impact this coming NFL season and could be the best selection in your fantasy football draft. Depending on your league’s circumstances, you might be making your selection around picks 10, 11, or 12. By that point, top picks like Travis Kelce, Justin Jefferson, and other high-profile running backs are likely to have been claimed.

So, when it’s your turn, and you’re evaluating who’s left, there should be no hesitationâ€”Barkley should be your number-one choice if he’s still on the board. Supporting your decision to pick Barkley is second-year Head Coach Brian Daboll. With a penchant for creative offensive strategies that diversify the backfield, Daboll’s coaching style can help augment Barkley’s potential.

Consider also the fact that the New York Giants employ a running quarterback. This strategic choice is conducive to a running back’s success as it helps to create confusion and diversion for the opposition’s defense. Their statistical output is a further testament to the Giant’s dedication to the running game. The Giants run the ball 47% of the time, putting them 11th in the league. This percentage could definitely increase, particularly if Barkley continues demonstrating health and resilience as he did last year.

Everyone is hoping for a healthy season from Barkley, and there’s every reason to believe he will deliver. His talent and the Giants’ commitment to their running game make him a strong candidate to outperform his competition. Therefore, if Saquon Barkley is available when it’s your turn to draft, picking him could be a game-changing move.

Now, it’s over to you. What do you think about selecting Saquon Barkley in your upcoming fantasy football draft?

