Golf Betting Insights: The Open Championship

In the run-up to The Open Championship, there are some fascinating betting insights from BetMGM that golf enthusiasts should consider.

Let’s focus on the odds for the tournament winner. The line movement, which tracks changes in odds, has shown some interesting trends. Scottie Scheffler initially pegged at +850, has moved to +800, while Rickie Fowler, who opened at a staggering +15000, has seen a substantial decrease to +2200. Viktor Hovland, another notable player, shifted from +2800 to +2000.

Players to Watch at The Open

Line Movement (opening, current)

Scottie Scheffler +850, +800

Rickie Fowler +15000, +2200

Viktor Hovland +2800, +2000

When it comes to ticket percentages, Rory McIlroy leads the field with 8.5% of the betting tickets. Close behind him is Scheffler with 8.2% and Fowler trailing with 6.3%. This indicates that McIlroy is the crowd favorite to win The Open Championship.

Previewing The Open Championship

Highest Ticket%

Rory McIlroy 8.5%

Scottie Scheffler 8.2%

Rickie Fowler 6.3%

Handle percentages reveal the amount of money wagered on each player. Interestingly, Scheffler leads this category with a significant 16.2% of the handle. McIlroy follows with a 10.6% share, and Fowler makes up 8.1% of the handle.

Highest Handle%

Scottie Scheffler 16.2%

Rory McIlroy 10.6%

Rickie Fowler 8.1%

Finally, the biggest liabilities – the players whose wins would cost the sportsbook the most – are Fowler, Scheffler, and Hovland. This suggests that sportsbooks are potentially exposed to a significant payout if any of these players claim victory.

Biggest Liabilities

Rickie Fowler

Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland

These insights give a detailed picture of the betting landscape for The Open Championship. As always, while betting trends can offer some guidance, the unpredictable nature of golf ensures that the tournament will be an exciting spectacle.