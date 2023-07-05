Has Shohei Ohtani's Injury Opened up the AL MVP Race? by SportsGrid 17 minutes ago

As we navigate through the 2023 MLB season, one name that consistently tops the AL MVP conversation is Shohei Ohtani. Despite the odds being heavily stacked in his favor at -750, a few recent developments might add an element of unpredictability to his campaign.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Ohtani recently exited a game due to a blister, which puts his immediate pitching future into question. Blister injuries can be a stumbling block for pitchers, particularly for a multi-talented player like Ohtani, who also bats every day. With the Los Angeles Angels star now confirmed not to pitch in the All-Star game, his fans and followers are left wondering if and when he’ll resume pitching duties post the break.

As a precaution, it might be in the Angels’ best interest to give Ohtani the rest of the week off, including his batting responsibilities. This way, he could ideally have enough time to recover and get his blister under control for the second half of the season.

However, let’s entertain a hypothetical situation where this blister issue lingers, causing Ohtani to miss several weeks of pitching. Or, perhaps more dramatically, what if the Angels decide to trade Ohtani? While unlikely, it’s not impossible, especially considering the team’s struggles and critical injuries to players like Mike Trout.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

These scenarios could potentially open up the AL MVP race. The field beneath Ohtani is packed with players boasting impressive numbers, who might see their odds improve dramatically if Ohtani’s season is disrupted.

Currently, bettors view any wager against Ohtani as throwing money away. Yet, as history has shown, sports can be wildly unpredictable, and there’s always a chance this MVP race could take an unexpected turn. If anything, Ohtani might be the exceptional player who could clinch the MVP in both AL and NL, should a trade occur.

As it stands now, these are hypothetical scenarios. However, if they materialize, the AL MVP race could become much more chaotic and intriguing, undoubtedly keeping fans and bettors on the edge of their seats.