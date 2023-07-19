How Many Wins Equal Success for the Houston Texans? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

There’s a new wind blowing in the Houston Texans’ locker room as they embark on an NFL season full of uncertainties and possibilities. With the selection of rookie quarterback CJ Stroud out of Ohio State and rookie head coach DeMeco Ryan, Houston is setting the stage for a fresh start.

However, the stakes are high. As per recent NFL odds, Houston has the second-lowest win total of all 32 NFL teams for the upcoming season. The team’s win total is set at a modest 6.5. The under, as they say, has the juice. And with such odds, every win counts.

As CJ Stroud steps onto the field, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on him. Being a rookie quarterback in the NFL is no small feat, and expectations are high for Stroud to help transform Houston’s game. The former Ohio State star must bring his A-game to every match to make a substantial difference in the team’s performance.

On the sidelines, Ryan, the new head coach, will orchestrate the plays. Much like Stroud, the rookie coach will face his fair share of challenges. His leadership and strategic decisions will be crucial in steering the Texans toward success.

The million-dollar question now is: what does success look like for Houston this year?

Given the Texans’ 2022 season record of 3-13-1, any improvement will be a step in the right direction. While last year’s performance was less than impressive, Houston did manage to secure a victory against Jacksonville, an achievement they hope to replicate.

The bar is set slightly higher this year. With Stroud replacing Davis Mills at the quarterback position and Ryan taking the reins from Lovie Smith as head coach, the Texans aim for a season of growth. So, if they can build upon last year’s three wins, that would be a mark of success for the team.

The game plan for Houston should center around building their defense. A robust D can significantly contribute to keeping them competitive in games, and with time, Stroud and the offense can work out the kinks and improve their execution.

While Houston’s outlook might seem daunting, the key lies in viewing this as a year of development. With two rookies leading the charge, it is a year to test the waters, build foundational strengths, and make progress from the previous year’s record. Every game won, every successful play executed, and every lesson learned will be a success for Houston this season.

