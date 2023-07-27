How to Watch Little League Baseball Games On ESPN by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

This year, ESPN platforms will carry over 300 Little League Softball and Baseball games. Coverage of Regional tournaments begins on August 3.

ESPN platforms will cover ten different tournaments, including the Regional Championship Games from August 8-11, on ESPN and ESPN2.

Following the Regional Championships, the Little League World Series will begin on August 16 and conclude on Sunday, August 27, with the Championship Game beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The 2022 Little League World Series saw Hawaii best Curacao.

In addition to the coverage that ESPN will provide, the 76th Little League World Series will be broadcasted on ABC. ABC first broadcasted the Little League World Series in 1963. The Little League World Series continues to take place from the iconic grounds of Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

