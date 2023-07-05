How to Watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock – Rangers vs. Nationals by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Every Sunday, Peacock will be streaming the “MLB Sunday Leadoff,” which features a game beginning with an early start time that can only be seen on this network.

In addition to these Sunday matchups, you can also watch classic MLB games and award-winning documentaries on their MLB hub.

In order to watch these contests, you’ll need a Peacock premium subscription. Check here to see if you’re eligible to create an account and watch games.

The upcoming MLB Sunday Leadoff matchup will feature the Texas Rangers visiting the Washington Nationals. The first pitch is at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The visiting Rangers are set to have Dane Dunning patrol the mound, while the Nationals will counter with veteran Patrick Corbin. The Rangers righty has posted an 8-1 record over 19 appearances and has a 2.61 ERA, while Corbin is 5-10, paired with a 5.13 ERA.

Other upcoming games include:

Sunday, July 16

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 23

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers, 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 30

Los Angles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays, 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 6

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 13

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox, 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 20

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, 1:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 27

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets, 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 3

Philadephia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:05 p.m. ET

