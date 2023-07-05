How to Watch MLB.TV Free Game of the Day July 7 – Angels vs. Dodgers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

MLB.TV has started offering a free game of the day throughout the 2023 big league season. In order to watch on MLB.TV, you need to sign up with an account.

Blackout and other restrictions do apply for these matchups, meaning look in your region if the game is offered.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to visit the Los Angeles Angels on July 7, which is the next upcoming MLB.TV free broadcast.

The visiting Dodgers are set to send Tony Gonsolin to the bump, while the Angels are countering with Griffin Canning. Gonsolin has posted a 4-3 record over 12 starts, paired with a 3.69 ERA, while Canning is 6-3 through 13 starts, along with a 4.29 ERA.

Gonsolin and the Dodgers sit 2.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top spot in the NL West, while the Angels trail the Texas Rangers by seven games.

