How to Watch New York Yankees Games on Amazon Prime Video by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The New York Yankees are looking to move up the MLB standings in the second half of the season, and you can catch some of their games on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Prime Video is the home to exclusively broadcasting 20 New York Yankees games this season. These games are offered in the Yankees region. On top of having an Amazon Prime subscription, there are no extra costs to watch these broadcasts. Fans in New York State, Connecticut, North and Central New Jersey, and Northeast Pennsylvania can all access these matchups without additional costs. If you live in these areas, all you need to do is utilize the Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available to any Prime member and is priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Check out SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

The schedule for the remaining games can be found below:

Wednesday, July 5 : Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m.

: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8 : Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees â€“ 1 p.m.

: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees â€“ 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 : New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels â€“ 7 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels â€“ 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 : Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m.

: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m. Friday, August 4 : Houston Astros at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m.

: Houston Astros at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16 : New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves â€“ 7 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves â€“ 7 p.m. Friday, August 18 : Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m.

: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m. Sunday, August 20 : Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees â€“ 1:30 p.m.

: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees â€“ 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 1 : New York Yankees at Houston Astros â€“ 8 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Houston Astros â€“ 8 p.m. Monday, September 11 : New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox â€“ 7 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox â€“ 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 13 : New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox â€“ 7 p.m.

: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox â€“ 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 20 : Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m.

: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees â€“ 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 27: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays â€“ 7 p.m.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.