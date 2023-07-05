How to Watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Midsummer Classic features baseball’s best players getting together for the MLB All-Star Game. This year, the event is being held at T-Mobile Field.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set to be played on July 11, 2023.

How can you watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game? Find out below:

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be broadcasted on FOX.

Who are the starters for the American League All-Star Team?

C: Jonah Heim (TEX)

1B: Yandy DÃ­az (TB)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: Josh Jung (TEX)

SS: Corey Seager (TEX)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Who are the starters for the National League All-Star Team?

C: Sean Murphy (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)

OF: Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)

