How to Watch the 2023 Tour de France

The 2023 Tour de France began on July 1, 2023, and will conclude on July 23, 2023. The 2023 Tour de France is 21 stages long. How can you watch the event?

After the first ten stages of the 2023 Tour de France, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard is the leader. Vingegaard also won the 2022 Tour de France by two minutes and 43 seconds and is looking to repeat as the winner.

Below, you can find the remaining stages and where they will take place. In addition, we’ll also highlight how you can watch the event:

Stage 11: July 12 – Flat – Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins

Stage 12: July 13 – Hilly – Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais

Stage 13: July 14 – Mountain – ChÃ¢tillon-Sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombie

Stage 14: July 15 – Mountain – Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil

Stage 15: July 16 – Mountain – Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc

July 17 – Rest Day

Stage 16: July 18 – Individual Time Trial – Passy to Combloux

Stage 17: July 19 – Mountain – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel

Stage 18: July 20 – Hilly – MoÃ»tiers to Bourg-En-Bresse

Stage 19: July 21 – Flat – Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny

Stage 20: July 22 – Mountain – Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering

Stage 21: July 23 – Flat – Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Ã‰lysÃ©es

How to Watch: USA Network and CNBC (via NBC), FuboTV

