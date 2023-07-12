How to Watch the 2023 Tour de France
The 2023 Tour de France began on July 1, 2023, and will conclude on July 23, 2023. The 2023 Tour de France is 21 stages long. How can you watch the event?
After the first ten stages of the 2023 Tour de France, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard is the leader. Vingegaard also won the 2022 Tour de France by two minutes and 43 seconds and is looking to repeat as the winner.
Below, you can find the remaining stages and where they will take place. In addition, we’ll also highlight how you can watch the event:
Stage 11: July 12 – Flat – Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins
Stage 12: July 13 – Hilly – Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais
Stage 13: July 14 – Mountain – ChÃ¢tillon-Sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombie
Stage 14: July 15 – Mountain – Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil
Stage 15: July 16 – Mountain – Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc
July 17 – Rest Day
Stage 16: July 18 – Individual Time Trial – Passy to Combloux
Stage 17: July 19 – Mountain – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc to Courchevel
Stage 18: July 20 – Hilly – MoÃ»tiers to Bourg-En-Bresse
Stage 19: July 21 – Flat – Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny
Stage 20: July 22 – Mountain – Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering
Stage 21: July 23 – Flat – Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Ã‰lysÃ©es
How to Watch: USA Network and CNBC (via NBC), FuboTV
