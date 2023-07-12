How to Watch the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The WNBA’s most talented women are set to get together and play in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. How can you watch the WNBA All-Star Game? Find out below.

Whether you’re interested in Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, or Brittney Griner, the WNBA All-Star Game will have no shortage of talented players.

With these star players suiting up, you’re going to want to tune in for the festivities, which are highlighted in detail here:

When: July 15, 2023

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu

Below, you can find the two drafted teams that will face off in the WNBA All-Star Game:

Team Stewart

Breanna Stewart (NY)

Brittney Griner (PHX)

Jewell Loyd (SEA)

Satou Sabally (DAL)

Nneka Ogwumike (LA)

Courtney Vandersloot (NY)

Sabrina Ionescu (NY)

Ezi Magbegor (SEA)

Napheesa Collier (MIN)

Kelsey Mitchell (IND)

Kahleah Copper (CHI)

Team Wilson

A’ja Wilson (LV)

Chelsea Gray (LV)

Jackie Young (LV)

Aliyah Boston (IND)

Arike Ogunbowale (DAL)

Kelsey Plum (LV)

Alisha Gray (ATL)

Alyssa Thomas (CON)

Cheyenne Parker (ATL)

DeWanna Bonner (CON)

Elena Delle Donne (WAS)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.