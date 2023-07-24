How to Watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup & Results
The 2023 Women’s World Cup is upon us, with the group stage having kicked off on July 20. Plenty of exciting soccer matches are on tap for the global event. The United States will try to go back-to-back after capturing the 2019 Women’s World Cup over the Netherlands. The USWNT, England, Germany, and Spain are all expected to be major players to capture the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
The games for the 2023 Women’s World Cup are being played in Australia and New Zealand, meaning pay close attention to the time differences for the games you plan on watching.How can you watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be available on Fox. Matches will be available on FS1, along with the Fox Sports app.
The semifinals are set to transpire on August 15 and August 16, while the final is scheduled for August 20 from Sydney, Australia.How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Today
Group G: Italy vs. Argentina – 2 a.m. (FS1)
Group H: Germany vs. Morocco – 4:30 a.m. (FS1)
Group F: Brazil vs. Panama – 7 a.m. (FS1)
Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea – 10 p.m. (FS1)
Where to Watch the Women’s World Cup (Group Stage) Tuesday, July 25
Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines – 1:30 a.m. (FS1)
Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway – 4 a.m. (FS1)Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica – 1 a.m. (FS1)
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia – 3:30 a.m (FS1)
Group B: Canada vs. Ireland- 8 a.m. (FS1)
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands – 9 p.m. (FS1)Thursday, July 27
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam – 3:30 a.m. (FS1)
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria – 6 a.m. (FS1)
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa – 8 p.m. (FS1)Friday, July 28
Group D: England vs. Denmark – 4:30 a.m. (FS1)
Group D: China vs. Haiti – 7 a.m. (FS1)Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy – 3:30 a.m. (FS1)
Group F: France vs. Brazil – 6 a.m. (FOX)
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica – 8:30 a.m. (FOX)Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco – 12:30 a.m. (FOX)
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand – 3 a.m. (FOX)
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines – 3 a.m.(FS1)
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia – 5:30 a.m. (FS1)Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain – 3 a.m. (FOX)
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia – 3 a.m. (FS1)
Group B: Canada vs. Australia – 6 a.m. (FOX)
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria – 6 a.m. (FS1)Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States – 3 a.m. (FOX)
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands – 3 a.m. (FS1)
Group D: China vs. England – 7 a.m. (FOX)
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark – 7 a.m. (FS1)Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden – 3 a.m. (FOX)
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy – 3 a.m. (FS1)
Group F: Panama vs. France – 6 a.m. (FOX)
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil – 6 a.m. (FS1)Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany – 6 a.m. (FOX)
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia – 6 a.m. (FS1)World Cup Results Thursday, July 20
Group A: New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Group B: Australia 1, Ireland 0
Group B: Nigeria 0, Canada 0Friday, July 21
Group A: Switzerland 2, Philippines 0
Group C: Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Group E: United States 3, Vietnam 0Saturday, July 22
Group C: Japan 5, Zambia 0
Group D: England 1, Haiti 0
Group D: Denmark 1, China 0Sunday, July 23
Group G: Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Group E: Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
Group F: France 0, Jamaica 02023 Women’s World Cup Groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Canada
Group C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Columbia
South Korea
