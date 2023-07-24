How to Watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup & Results

by

2 hours ago

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is upon us, with the group stage having kicked off on July 20. Plenty of exciting soccer matches are on tap for the global event. The United States will try to go back-to-back after capturing the 2019 Women’s World Cup over the Netherlands. The USWNT, England, Germany, and Spain are all expected to be major players to capture the 2023 Women’s World Cup. 

The games for the 2023 Women’s World Cup are being played in Australia and New Zealand, meaning pay close attention to the time differences for the games you plan on watching. 

How can you watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be available on Fox. Matches will be available on FS1, along with the Fox Sports app

The semifinals are set to transpire on August 15 and August 16, while the final is scheduled for August 20 from Sydney, Australia. 

How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Today

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina – 2 a.m. (FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco – 4:30 a.m. (FS1)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama – 7 a.m. (FS1)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea – 10 p.m. (FS1)

Where to Watch the Women’s World Cup (Group Stage) Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines – 1:30 a.m. (FS1)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway – 4 a.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica – 1 a.m. (FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia – 3:30 a.m (FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland- 8 a.m. (FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands – 9 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam – 3:30 a.m. (FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria – 6 a.m. (FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa – 8 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark – 4:30 a.m. (FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti – 7 a.m. (FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy – 3:30 a.m. (FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil – 6 a.m. (FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica – 8:30 a.m. (FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco – 12:30 a.m. (FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand – 3 a.m. (FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines – 3 a.m.(FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia – 5:30 a.m. (FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain – 3 a.m. (FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia – 3 a.m. (FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia – 6 a.m. (FOX)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria – 6 a.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States – 3 a.m. (FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands – 3 a.m. (FS1)

Group D: China vs. England – 7 a.m. (FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark – 7 a.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden – 3 a.m. (FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy – 3 a.m. (FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France – 6 a.m. (FOX)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil – 6 a.m. (FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany – 6 a.m. (FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia – 6 a.m. (FS1)

World Cup Results Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Group B: Australia 1, Ireland 0

Group B: Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Friday, July 21

Group A: Switzerland 2, Philippines 0

Group C: Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

Group E: United States 3, Vietnam 0

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Japan 5, Zambia 0

Group D: England 1, Haiti 0

Group D: Denmark 1, China 0

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden 2, South Africa 1

Group E: Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

Group F: France 0, Jamaica 0

2023 Women’s World Cup Groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines 

Switzerland

Group B

Australia 

Republic of Ireland 

Nigeria 

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia 

Japan

Group D

England 

Haiti 

Denmark 

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal 

Group F

France

Jamaica 

Brazil 

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy 

Argentina 

Group H

Germany

Morocco 

Columbia 

South Korea

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related