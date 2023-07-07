How to Watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup
The 2023 Women’s World Cup will shortly be upon us, with the group stage set to kick off on July 20. Plenty of exciting matchups are on tap for the global event. The United States will try to go back-to-back after capturing the 2019 Women’s World Cup over the Netherlands. The U.S., England, Germany, and Spain are all expected to be major players to capture the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
The games for the 2023 Women’s World Cup are being played in Australia and New Zealand, meaning pay close attention to the time differences for the games you plan on watching.
How can you watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be available on Fox. Matches will be available on FS1, along with the Fox Sports app.
The Semi-Finals are set to transpire on August 15 and August 16, while the Final is scheduled for August 20 from Sydney, Australia.
2023 Women’s World Cup Groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Canada
Group C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Columbia
South Korea
