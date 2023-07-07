How to Watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will shortly be upon us, with the group stage set to kick off on July 20. Plenty of exciting matchups are on tap for the global event. The United States will try to go back-to-back after capturing the 2019 Women’s World Cup over the Netherlands. The U.S., England, Germany, and Spain are all expected to be major players to capture the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The games for the 2023 Women’s World Cup are being played in Australia and New Zealand, meaning pay close attention to the time differences for the games you plan on watching.

How can you watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be available on Fox. Matches will be available on FS1, along with the Fox Sports app.

The Semi-Finals are set to transpire on August 15 and August 16, while the Final is scheduled for August 20 from Sydney, Australia.

2023 Women’s World Cup Groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Columbia

South Korea

