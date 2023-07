How to Watch the 2023 X Games California by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

The Finals weekend for the 2023 X Games will take place from July 21-23 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds & Event Center. How can you watch the event?

Over 150 different Skateboard, BMX, and Moto X Athletes are competing in the 2023 X Games California.

Leading up to this finals weekend, these elite action sports athletes have been competing in events all over San Diego to qualify.

Below, we’ll highlight how to watch the events at the X Games:

Friday, July 21, 2023

BMX Dirt Elimination (Start time: 1:30 p.m. ET)

Women’s Skateboard Street Elimination (Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET)

Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination (Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET)

Men’s BMX Street Final (Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET)

Pacifico Men’s Skateboard Vert Final (Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET)

Moto X Best Trick (Start time: 10:45 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Women’s Skateboard Street Final (Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET)

BMX Dirt Final (Start time: 2:15 p.m. ET)

Moto X QuarterPipe High Air (Start time: 3:45 p.m. ET)

Men’s Skateboard Park Final (Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET)

BMX Dirt Best Trick (Start time: 6:15 p.m. ET)

Pacifico Women’s Skateboard Vert Final (Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET)

BMX Park Final (Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET)

Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick (Start time: 9:45 p.m. ET)

Moto X Best Whip (Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick (Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET)

Women’s Skateboard Park Final (Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET)

Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick (Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET)

Men’s Skateboard Street Final (Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET)

Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick (Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET)

The broadcasting platform for each event varies. The X Games are broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.