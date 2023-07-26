How to Watch the Big Ten College Football On NBC by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The College Football Big Ten schedule is being finalized, and there are plenty of must-see matchups to look forward to throughout the calendar year.

NBC has highlighted what their schedule looks like in 2023 for the Big Ten, and we’ll outline that below:

September 23: Maryland vs. Michigan State 3:30 p.m. ET

September 30: Illinois vs. Purdue 7:30 p.m. ET

October 7: Purdue at Iowa 7:30 p.m. ET

October 14: Iowa vs. Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. ET

October 21: Minnesota vs. Iowa 3:30 p.m. ET

October 21: Michigan vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. ET

October 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin 7:30 p.m. ET

November 4: Purdue vs. Michigan 7:30 p.m. ET

November 11: Maryland vs. Nebraska 3:30 p.m. ET

November 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State 7:30 p.m. ET

November 18: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin 7:30 p.m. ET

November 24: Penn State vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch: All games above will be broadcasted on NBC and available for streaming on their app.

On the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ohio State Buckeyes are favored to win the Big Ten Championship Game at +165, followed by the Michigan Wolverines at +185.

