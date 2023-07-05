How to Watch the College Football Playoff by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

The Georiga Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back National Championships. Will they make it a third, or will another team emerge in the College Football Playoff?

How can you watch to see if the Bulldogs make it three in a row? Below, we’ll outline where you can watch this year’s College Football Playoff:

ESPN is the home of the College Football Playoff this year. In addition to ESPN, Services including YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and FuboTV have ESPN and are available on nearly every streaming device.

This season will be the final year the field is just four teams in the College Football Playoff. In 2024, the field is expanding to 12 teams.

In 2023-24, the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals will transpire on January 1, 2024.

The Rose Bowl will be on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET. The All-State Sugar Bowl will also be on Monday, January 1, 2023, at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Both games will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.