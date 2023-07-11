How to Watch the NFL Preseason on NFL Network by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The only broadcasting network carrying the entire slate of NFL preseason is the NFL Network. The network will feature 23 different live games.

The live preseason schedule on NFL Network kicks off on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State, is expected to debut for the Houston Texans that evening as they take on the New England Patriots.

Below, we’ll outline where you can watch these games and brief you on when they will transpire:

Week 1

Thursday, August 10

7:00 p.m. ET â€“ Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

10:00 p.m. ET â€“ Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks

Friday, August 11

7:00 p.m. ET â€“ Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

10:00 p.m. ET â€“ Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, August 12

1:00 p.m. ET â€“ Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears

4:00 p.m. ET â€“ New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers

7:00 p.m. ET â€“ Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens

9:00 p.m. ET â€“ Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, August 13

1:00 p.m. ET â€“ Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints

4:00 p.m. ET â€“ San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2

Thursday, August 17

7:30 p.m. ET â€“ Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Friday, August 18

7:00 p.m. ET â€“ Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants

Saturday, August 19

1:00 p.m. ET â€“ Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions

4:00 p.m. ET â€“ Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

7:00 p.m. ET â€“ Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts

10:00 p.m. ET â€“ Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, August 20

7:05 p.m. ET â€“ New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

7:30 p.m. ET â€“ Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Friday, August 25

8:15 p.m. ET â€“ New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans

10:00 p.m. ET â€“ Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, August 26

1:00 p.m. ET â€“ Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

6:00 p.m. ET â€“ New York Jets vs. New York Giants

9:00 p.m. ET â€“ Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

Remember that live games on the NFL Network will be blacked out on participating teams’ over-the-air stations.

