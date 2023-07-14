How to Watch the WNBA 3-Point Contest by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The WNBA‘s most talented shooters are set to get together and compete in the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest. How can you watch the WNBA 3-Point Contest? Find out below.

The WNBA 3-Point Contest will showcase six top players in a thrilling, two-round, timed shooting competition. The contest’s structure will highlight the competitors’ sharpshooting skills and strategic planning.

When: July 14, 2023

Where to Watch the WNBA 3-Point Contest: Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Where to Watch on TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

The competition court is set with five ball racks stationed around the three-point arc. Each of these racks contains four official WNBA game balls, each worth one point, and one “money” ball, worth two points. To shoot the “money” ball and potentially double their score, players must first complete the four regular shots.

COMPETITION DURATION