How to Watch the WNBA 3-Point Contest
The WNBA‘s most talented shooters are set to get together and compete in the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest. How can you watch the WNBA 3-Point Contest? Find out below.
The WNBA 3-Point Contest will showcase six top players in a thrilling, two-round, timed shooting competition. The contest’s structure will highlight the competitors’ sharpshooting skills and strategic planning.
When: July 14, 2023
Where to Watch the WNBA 3-Point Contest: Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Where to Watch on TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
The competition court is set with five ball racks stationed around the three-point arc. Each of these racks contains four official WNBA game balls, each worth one point, and one “money” ball, worth two points. To shoot the “money” ball and potentially double their score, players must first complete the four regular shots.
3-Point Contest Rules:
COMPETITION DURATION
- Each participant is granted 70 seconds (1 minute and 10 seconds) to aim and shoot at as many of the 27 balls as possible.
FIRST ROUND
- The WNBA will establish the sequence of the players.
- The top three scorers will progress to the Final Round.
TIEBREAKER FOR FIRST ROUND
- If a tie occurs that impacts the selection of Final Round competitors, a tiebreaker round, maintaining the original competition format, will be instituted. The players will have 30 seconds for this round. This process will be continued until the tie is broken.
FINAL ROUND
- The Final Round will see the top three players from the Initial Round compete.
- The order of play in the Final Round will be in reverse to the scores of the First Round. For example, the player with the lowest score among the Final Round qualifiers from the First Round will shoot first in the Final Round.
TIEBREAKER FOR FINAL ROUND
- If a tie happens while deciding the Champion, a full tiebreaker round lasting 70 seconds (1 minute and 10 seconds) will be conducted. This process will be repeated until a clear winner is determined.
