How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Silva

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night is set to be headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout, with Holly Holm taking on Mayra Bueno Silva.

The last time Holm fought was in March when she defeated Yana Santos by unanimous decision. The 41-year-old is looking for one more run at the belt, but she’ll have a challenging task ahead of her on Saturday. Silva has won her last three fights and is looking to get into the bantamweight title picture.

Below, we’ll highlight how you can watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Silva:

When: July 15, 2023

Where: UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Time: Main card kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET (main event cage walks approx. 12:30 a.m. ET, but subject to change depending on prior fights)

How to Watch: ESPN+ (Canada, TSN)

Holly Holm

Height: 5’8″

Reach: 69″

Nationality: American

Record: 15-6

Mayra Bueno Silva

Height: 5’6″

Reach: 66.5″

Nationality: Brazilian

Record: 10-2-1

Main Card

Holly Holm vs. Bueno Silva; Women’s bantamweight (Main Event)

Albert Dureav vs. Jungyong Park; Middleweight

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian; Heavyweight

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler; Women’s Featherweight

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado; Lightweight

Terrence McKinney vs. Nazim Sadtkhov; Lightweight

