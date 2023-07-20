How to Watch USA vs. Vietnam in the 2023 Women's World Cup by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

The soccer world will see Team USA and Vietnam face off in the Women’s World Cup on Friday night. This is the first of three group-stage matches for both sides. They are joined by the Netherlands and Portugal in Group E.

The USWNT is favored to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup with odds of +240 at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The USA is also the most bet-on team in Austalia-New Zealand. Their opening match against Vietnam is expected to be their easiest of the tournament, and they are heavy favorites at -20000.

Below, let’s look at how you can watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup match between the United States and Vietnam:

When: July 21, 2023

Where: Eden Park | Auckland, NZ

Time: 9:00 pm ET.

English TV: FOX

Spanish TV: Telemundo

Streaming: FOXSports.com & FOX Sports App

Led by elite goal scorer Sophia Smith, Team USA is the two-time defending World Cup Champions and is favored to win Group E (-310), followed by the Netherlands (+260), Portugal (+3800), and Vietnam (+10000).

