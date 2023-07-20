How to Watch USA vs. Vietnam in the 2023 Women's World Cup
The soccer world will see Team USA and Vietnam face off in the Women’s World Cup on Friday night. This is the first of three group-stage matches for both sides. They are joined by the Netherlands and Portugal in Group E.
The USWNT is favored to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup with odds of +240 at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The USA is also the most bet-on team in Austalia-New Zealand. Their opening match against Vietnam is expected to be their easiest of the tournament, and they are heavy favorites at -20000.
Below, let’s look at how you can watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup match between the United States and Vietnam:
When: July 21, 2023
Where: Eden Park | Auckland, NZ
Time: 9:00 pm ET.
English TV: FOX
Spanish TV: Telemundo
Streaming: FOXSports.com & FOX Sports App
Led by elite goal scorer Sophia Smith, Team USA is the two-time defending World Cup Champions and is favored to win Group E (-310), followed by the Netherlands (+260), Portugal (+3800), and Vietnam (+10000).
